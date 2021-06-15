BACFAMA Announces Death of Its Trustee Festus Lola Osunsade
With great sadness, BACFAMA Trust announces the death of one of its founding trustees, Dr. Festus Lola Osunsade, who died 6th June 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Osunsade was born in 1939 in Idanre, Nigeria, and educated at University of London, University of Ibadan and Oxford University (Balliol College). A Rockefeller Foundation Scholarship recipient, he was a renowned economist working for many years at the International Monetary Fund, where at various times he represented the IMF in Brazil, Ecuador, Guinea, Morocco, Mali, Philippines, Portugal, former Yugoslavia, Thailand, and Vietnam. He was Senior Resident Representative of the IMF in Liberia, Tanzania and Kenya. Seconded from IMF, he worked as the Macro-Economic Advisor to the Nigerian Federal Government, heading a new Presidential Secretariat. Following retirement in 2004, he consulted on international finance and private banking issues. He also worked on establishing his own NGO called Common Interest Matter (CIM), based in Lagos.
From 2007, he served as a Co-Trustee, of BAC Financial Assets Management (BACFAMA) Trust, estate of Benjamin Almario Cailao, Paco, Manila.
For additional information, contact: James Corbett, Co-Trustee, BACFAMA, jmc@bacfama.org.
