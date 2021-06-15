AG Kaul Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul is reminding Wisconsinites on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to report abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults through the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.

“Elder abuse is a growing problem across the nation, and just a small fraction of cases are reported,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We must continue emphasizing the importance of recognizing and reporting abuse, neglect, and exploitation to ensure that victims are able to get the support they need.”

Incidents of elder abuse in Wisconsin have more than tripled from 2001 to 2021 rising to over 10,429 reported cases this past year, according to reports received by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources partnered to launch the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline. The hotline provides the public with information on how to recognize and report elder abuse including through an online reporting tool on the www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org website.

Attorney General Kaul advises individuals that suspect they are a victim or know someone who might be a victim of elder abuse to learn more about the signs at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and make a report through Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.