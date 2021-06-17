S4 MEDICAL ADDS INVESTORS TO SERIES A FINANCING
Medical device company prepares to launch pivotal clinical trial on flagship productCLEVELAND, OH, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S4 Medical, a medical device company developing the most comprehensive solution to protecting the esophagus from thermal injury during catheter ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation (AF) has added new investors to its Series A financing.
Ohio-based Serial Stage Investment Partners (SSIP) now joins several other investors in their support for the Company, including Jobs Ohio, Angel Physician Fund, and an unnamed strategic investor.
“We are pleased to close out this Series A financing with SSIP during a very exciting time for S4 Medical,” said company Cofounder and CEO William Fuller. “This round includes several investors with strong knowledge in the electrophysiology market, which is a positive reflection on our company.”
The company closes its latest funding round as it prepares to launch a pivotal clinical trial for its flagship product, the “esolution” catheter. This patented device is designed to safely deviate and protect the esophagus during catheter ablation for AF and has already been demonstrated in human studies. The company has now received IDE approval from the FDA and is actively setting up clinical sites for this trial, with plans to begin enrollment soon.
“The pace at which the company has moved this innovation forward is impressive,” said S4 Cofounder and Chief Medical Officer Emile Daoud, MD., who is also coinventor of the esolution catheter.“ We are eager to demonstrate the device in our IDE study and examine the benefits. If successful, this will be a game changer for electrophysiologists and patients undergoing AF ablation.”
“Many of our members are physicians who immediately recognized the value of S4’s technology,” added SSIP managing partner, Dr. Raymond Rackley. “The progress this team has made in such a short period of time made for an easy decision—we want to be involved with S4 Medical in commercializing patient safety technologies that improve efficacy outcomes in cardiology for the growing field of AF electro-ablation.”
SSIP’s latest investment is one of 15 deals the national membership group has closed in the past 15 months. The broad network of angel, venture and private equity single-entity fund investors focuses on life sciences, biotech and technology while also serving as the deal sourcing network for the newly formed Nirvana Healthcare Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on transformational healthcare innovations in the Midwest.
S4 Medical Corp. is a medical device company focused on innovative solutions for cardiac procedures. The company’s main focus is a simple, yet comprehensive solution for reducing complications to the esophagus during catheter ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation.
S4 was cofounded by Dr. Emile Daoud and William Fuller. Daoud is the Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology Section at Wexner Medical Center with more than 20 years treating patients and pursuing cardiac innovation. Fuller is the former cofounder of Okapi Medical and the founding CEO of Centerline Biomedical, bringing 20 years of medical innovation and executive leadership. For more information, visit S4 at www.S4medical.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.
