ACMP Unveils its Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Statement.
Advocating for the Discipline of Change Management
The Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP) officially unveiled its global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Statement.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During CHG MGMT: Global Connect 2021, the world’s premier change management conference, the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP) officially unveiled its global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Statement.
The summer 2020 turmoil in the United States and globally, along with other dehumanizing events over the past several years, compelled ACMP to hold an open discussion with members during its July 2020 annual conference. To not do so would have been a great misstep. ACMP members were passionate about the issues and came to understand the necessity of building an official DEI statement, by and for ACMP members and its staff. Seeking to create a community where all members can learn and grow as change professionals and leaders, ACMP endeavors to lend its voice to the conversation in support of a more just world.
“Through extensive discussions over the course of a year, at all levels of the organization and with members globally, we committed to developing an actionable and measurable DEI statement,” said Jennifer Rhodes, ACMP Board of Directors and DEI Task Force Lead. “Our statement stands as a guide in our ongoing journey to pursue and enact a more inclusive community. Our community thrives because we value differences, fairness, and belonging. And as change management professionals, we also feel we have a responsibility to help empower everyone, everywhere to lead the way change works,” Jennifer added.
ACMP’s DEI statement builds upon its Code of Ethics based on ‘respect and fairness’ which was drafted when the organization was founded in 2011. This DEI statement takes that original document several steps forward.
“We’ve come a long way since our founding. We built a growing international membership base, created the global Standard for Change Management©, and are engaged with and support the broader change management community,” Greg Voeller, President of Board of Directors ACMP said. “This continues that step of proactively responding to our members’ and communities’ needs. Our statement is aimed at declaring and advancing our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. But most importantly, it is simply the right thing to do,” added Greg.
ACMP’s Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Statement can be found on the ACMP website.
About ACMP: The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is a non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community.
