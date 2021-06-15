Concierge Auctions Announces June/July Global Auction Lineup of $150 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Welcome to the majestic manor Son Serralta, one of the most remarkable properties in Spain and Europe, nestled at the base of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sierra de Tramuntana. Terraced rows of fragrant Russian Sage and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for 45. Located In the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains The building spirals up within the Bangkok skyline, iconic and inviting from first look.

Concierge Auctions has released its June/July lineup of $150 million of luxury properties across 7 countries and 6 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve.

Partnering with Concierge Auctions after their record-breaking sale in the area last year is a great opportunity, and we’re eager to channel the energy into another chance at breaking a record.” — Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offerings include the Sierra Towers Penthouse, a 32-floor blank canvas at the peak of a mid-century masterpiece coveted by celebrities in West Hollywood; Finca Son Serralta, a 16th-century estate set at the base of a UNESCO World Heritage Site atop 63 hectares; 133 Ravine Drive, nestled high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley; 935 Reforma, a historic property set in the heart of Lomas de Chapultepec in Mexico City, with a coveted permit for office use; a collection of three separate oceanfront homes create a private escape on Hawaii’s iconic North Shore; a Wyoming ranch set atop 15 acres of rainbow trout-stocked ponds, private trails, creek frontage, and forest; an income-producing 15th-century Tuscan compound; two fully-furnished Ritz-Carlton units in Thailand; and an immaculately refinished 18th-century Chateau in the heart of French wine country.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Sierra Towers Penthouse | West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, CA

Bid June 25–30

Set at the pinnacle of the City of Angels is the highly sought-after 32nd-floor penthouse of Sierra Towers, a mid-century masterpiece coveted by celebrities and renowned for unobstructed views of the entire Los Angeles Basin. Owned by billionaire Evan Metropoulos, a principal of the renowned family-owned investment firm Metropoulos & Co., the blank-slate property is currently listed for $33.5 million, and will auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

“The vision for this extraordinary property has been to provide a discerning buyer who values exclusivity and security with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a truly bespoke home that embodies their individual lifestyle at one of L.A.’s most iconic and sought-after addresses,” Mr. Metropoulos said.

Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions, added, “The extraordinary penthouse at Sierra Towers exemplifies the type of exclusive, one-of-a-kind properties that are perfectly suited to the luxury auctions that have become our hallmark. I cannot think of a better sequel to our recent sale of 67 Beverly Park which set a world record.”

Home to more billionaires and celebrities than any other building in the city, Sierra Towers is a premier residence that has defined luxury living since its construction in 1965 by architect Jack Charney, who formally studied under the most celebrated modernist architects of the time, including Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. Located at 9255 Doheny Road, the high-profile residence combines two units for a rare opportunity to occupy an entire floor, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Sunset Strip, Downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, and Southern California beaches. Walls of glass from the floor to the soaring 15-foot ceilings bring the endless vistas inside, while the raw 7,000 square-foot interior space combined with the 4,000 square-foot interior space is a magnificent canvas to curate the buyer’s personalized vision.

Finca Son Serralta | Mallorca, Spain

Bid 15–22 June

Nestled at the base of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sierra de Tramuntana, Finca Son Serralta will auction in cooperation with Sergey Kotrikadze of Imperial Properties. Currently listed for €26.5M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions once again on such a spectacular, historic property,” stated Kotrikadze. “I’m confident that with our combined global reach we will find the perfect buyer who will truly value Son Serralta just as its current owners have done for many years.”

The stunning estate spans 63 hectares and boasts an extraordinary 16th-century manor house that has been completely restored for modern comforts whilst retaining its historical charm. Son Serralta offers a combination of nature, history and complete privacy, whilst still being easily accessible from the capital of Mallorca. Relax on the expansive loggia with a glass of wine from a local vineyard, while looking out over the olive tree groves and impressive mountain range beyond. Retire to any of the seven manor house bedroom suites with individual en suite baths, or the separate guest house for visitors or staff.

133 Ravine Drive | Coldstream, British Columbia, Canada

Bid June 23–29

Perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley, 133 Ravine Drive will auction in cooperation with Richard Deacon of Engel & Völkers Okanagan. Currently listed for $9.999 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions after their record-breaking sale in the area last year is an incredible opportunity,” stated Deacon. “Our local knowledge coupled with the firm’s proven platform just makes sense—and we’re eager to channel that energy in the market into another chance at breaking a record for a simply incredible world class estate home.”

Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for nearly fifty. Marvel at the world class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials throughout are sure to impress, including American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. Make the best use of the property’s prime Okanagan location with the summer kitchen, alfresco dining area, and unique Scottish bothy with kitchen, bathroom, and sitting area with a fireplace.

Reforma 935 | Mexico City, Mexico

Bid June 30–July 7

Set in the heart of Lomas de Chapultepec, Reforma 935 will auction in cooperation with Laura de La Torre De Skipsey and María Paoli of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $8.15 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I have enjoyed owning this piece of Mexican history over the years. It is a true work-of-art with a unique balance of modern updates and preserved historic finishes,” stated the seller, David di Savoy. “I am excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions as I know their process brings tremendous value to the table. Their global reach exposes properties to a worldwide audience of buyers, and we are excited to find a new buyer in just a matter of weeks.”

Built at the onset of the Mexican Renaissance, Reforma 935 bears deep cultural ties, yet has been immaculately maintained while upgrading for modern comfort and convenience. A rare and coveted permit for office use in one of Mexico’s most exclusive zip codes elevates this opportunity beyond its neighbors.

Three Villas and an Ocean | Maui North Shore, HI

Bid June 23–28

Offering three separate homes with ocean views and remarkable detailing, Three Villas and an Ocean, will auction in cooperation with Rhonda Smith Sanchez of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Currently listed for $7.85 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Three Villas and an Ocean is perfect for a tranquil getaway in Maui’s North Shore. I am looking forward to working with the Concierge Auctions team to help name a new owner of this private paradise and enjoy all the amenities this property has to offer.” stated the seller.

Three separate homes with an ensuite office on 15,000± square feet of oceanfront property creates a private escape on Hawaii’s iconic North shore. Each of the three homes has been previously divided through Hawaii’s condominium property regime (CPR), allowing for easy future sale of one or more of the homes. The villas offer views over Tavares Bay, overlooking the blue water.

Red Dog Ranch | Sheridan, WY

Bid July 20–26

Located in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains, Red Dog Ranch will auction this month in cooperation with Jami L. Kessner, Kaycee J. Rader, and Elizabeth A. Dearcorn of ERA Carroll Realty. Currently listed for $6 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“With a 100% success rate in Wyoming, Concierge Auction has had great success in this market,” stated Kessner. “Our team is looking forward to having the opportunity to work together with Concierge Auctions to put on a successful auction for our client.”

Red Dog Ranch presents a blend of modern style and rugged nature. The unique lines of the roof pay homage to the surrounding landscape, the wooden front entry offers a welcoming feel, the walls of windows frame blue skies, pine, and aspen trees. Invite guests to relax by the fire pit on the white-marbeled stone terrace. Cook, dine, play, or lounge while overlooking the waters of North Piney Creek. Explore more than 15 acres of rainbow trout-stocked ponds, private trails, creek frontage, and forest. Inside, find rich hardwoods; warm accents; a remarkable wine cellar; ventilated cigar room; spa-worthy baths for him and her; sauna and private gym. In addition, the accompanying guest accommodations are expansive and private. Friends and family can choose from a guest wing in the main house, a cabin, or a large separate guest home.

Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino | Tuscany, Italy

Bid 24–29 June

Situated in the rolling hills of Tuscany, Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino will auction this month in cooperation with Carla Meoni of Olon Property. Previously listed for €5M, the properties will sell collectively with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Concierge Auctions on yet another property in the Tuscany region of Italy,” stated Meoni. “The compound is truly a spectacular opportunity—boasting its own potential income production by way of locally-sourced wine, vinsanto, and olive oil. It’s not one to be missed.”

In the rolling hills of Tuscany sits breathtaking Villa Guardatoia. Built in the 1600s as a summer home for the Cecchi de’Rossi family, the estate has been immaculately maintained by the same family since. From the first striking sight of the formal entry, with its holly oaks, the estate is sure to awe and impress. Two lush, terraced gardens, one Italian and the other of ancient roses, stretch out behind the villa, connected by a walkway of fragrant camellias and hydrangeas. Curated over the course of two centuries, the gardens provide a setting for weddings and cocktail parties that is nothing less than magical. Watch the sun slowly set over the Tuscan countryside from the property’s ideal hilltop location. Sip wine made of grapes from the estate’s own vineyard while you gather with friends and family on the immense lawn before the villa.

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Units #40 ND2H & #44 N3G | Bangkok, Thailand

Bid 16–23 July

Float above Bangkok from the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Residences in two fully furnished units that will auction next month in cooperation with Adam Taugwalder of Coldwell Banker. Previously listed for $3.8M and $3.79M, the properties will sell separately with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity that I’m thrilled to be offering in cooperation with Concierge Auctions,” stated Taugwalder. “These two units are impeccable—truly the best of the best in the heart of Bangkok in one of the finest buildings in all of Asia, coming fully furnished and move-in ready.”

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s Central Business District, Unit #40 ND2H is an opulent two-story corner residence and an ideal oasis within bustling Bangkok. The building spirals up within the Bangkok skyline, iconic and inviting from first look. Take the high-speed elevator to the 40th floor and step into your spacious foyer with an expertly appointed kitchen beyond. The space opens to an inviting and expansive area perfect for entertaining, with a double-story wall of windows and the beautiful city stretching beyond them. The library, game rooms, fitness center, and theatre will keep guests of any age well entertained. Host a family gathering on the 7th or 54th floor using the building’s breathtaking facilities, including a pool and sundeck with incredible city views. Retire for the evening to your spacious master suite, with its 24-square meter bedroom providing ample space to relax.

Chateau de Falloux | Loire Valley, France

Bid 15–22 July

A true gem of neo-Gothic architecture glitters from the heart of the Loire Valley will auction next month in cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines. Previously listed for €3.8M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m once again thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on one of the most spectacular properties offered in France,” stated Wells. “I’m well-versed in working with the firm, and I expect to accrue a large amount of interest once we pair our database with their global reach, and anticipate an exciting auction next month.”

The history of Chateau de Falloux can be traced back to the 18th century with extensive enhancements in the 19th century. Its recent renovation, which was completed in 2018, has breathed new life and modernity into each of its rooms, from herringbone parquet floors to soaring cathedral ceilings. Not an ounce of authenticity was sacrificed during its careful restoration. Updated luxuries, like the custom kitchen with Carrara marble surfaces and built-in appliances, bring perfect balance to the sweeping antique staircases and ornate carved fireplaces. Sumptuous chandeliers and immaculate oak paneling throughout provide a warm and cohesive design that calls you to linger in each new room. Bright, airy, and irresistibly inviting, Chateau de Falloux is as charming as the Verzee valley it overlooks.

Additional Properties Include:

La Perse | Stablewood, Houston, TX

Bid July 12–16

Currently Listed for $9.5M

In Cooperation with Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

Holly Farm, Complete Estate | Stockton, NJ

Bid July 16–21

Currently Listed for $6.95M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Chris Preston of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

1213 Skylark Drive | La Jolla, CA

Bid June 25–30

Currently Listed for $6.75M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Seth O'Byrne of Compass California

Holly Farm, Equestrian Offering | Stockton, NJ

Bid July 16–21

Currently Listed for $4.89M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Chris Preston of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Casa la Pedrera | Costa Blanca, Spain

Bid 25–30 June

Currently Listed for €3.45M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Julio César Cuellar Lozano of Keller Williams Orihuela Costa

56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #5 | North Shore, Oahu, HI

Bid July 14–20

Currently Listed for $3.3M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Julia Napua Fetzer & Sean F. Ginella of Hawaii Life

82031 202 Avenue West | Calgary, Canada

Bid June 24–29

Currently Listed for $2.9M CAD. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Julie Vesuwalla of Century 21 Bamber

2375 Marete Drive | Naples, FL

Bid Now–June 19

Current Ask: $1.1M

In Cooperation with Douglas W. Buchanan & Dorenda E. Wentworth of Wentworth Realty Group

Villa Lucia | Laglio, Lake Como, Italy

Bid 15–20 July

Currently Listed for €1.1M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Beverley Ann Rosen of Lake Como Properties

Plus upcoming properties in Texas, Pennsylvania, Kansas, New Jersey, Virginia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Switzerland, Mexico, and Costa Rica.