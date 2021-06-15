Vernal Pool Habitat Permanently Protected in Sacramento County
California Rangeland Trust conserves 352 acres of the Apple Road PreserveWILTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Rangeland Trust is pleased to announce the permanent conservation of 352 acres of the Apple Road Preserve in Sacramento County. This follows a previous conservation agreement established in 2019, which conserved 239 acres of the Preserve, for a total combined conserved area of 591 acres.
The conservation easements on the Apple Road Preserve were established in conjunction with Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) and protect valuable grassland habitat. The Preserve is interlaced with vernal pools, wetlands, and swales that supports numerous species including vernal pool fairy shrimp and vernal pool tadpole shrimp.
Hal Holland, WES Western Region Director, said “WES appreciates our lasting partnership with the Rangeland Trust in preserving the 591-acre Apple Road property, preserving over 45 acres of vernal pools and 100s of acres of habitat for Swainson’s Hawk foraging.”
The conservation easements ensure that this valuable habitat that is home to various endangered species will remain intact and protected in perpetuity. The health of the landscape will also be maintained through a grazing management plan which utilizes livestock grazing as a tool to promote biodiversity.
WES and the Rangeland Trust have worked together to preserve numerous properties in California including 501 acres of the Dutchman Creek Ranch in Merced County and 85 acres of the Koopmann Ranch in Alameda County. This working partnership between the two organizations has been instrumental in preserving California’s open spaces and protecting valuable plant and animal species.
Michael Delbar, California Rangeland Trust CEO, said, “Westervelt has been a tremendous partner in preserving and conserving the rangelands that provide critical benefits to the people and wildlife of California. We are proud to be working with an organization that prioritizes and sees the value in these working landscapes.”
