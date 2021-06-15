JV Manufacturing Expands into Plastics, Develops New Stamping Tool
The expansion into plastics will allow us to meet the needs of many more businesses in markets we once didn’t have the capacity to reach.”NATRONA HEIGHTS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JV Manufacturing, a carbide tool and die manufacturer in Western Pennsylvania, recently launched a full line solution for a plastic strip part for one of their longtime partners in the stamping industry. Eager to enter new markets and satisfy the growing demands of the packaging industry, the plastic strips for JV’s business partners are an expansion of an already well-known and existing product line.
— Ryan Vecchi, President
The finished part JV Manufacturing produced was created with coiled plastic strip material and processed through the organization’s owned design and built stamping tool. Next, the product went through visual inspection followed by being rewound into coil form for further processing. The success of the project was rated on several outcomes, including efficiency and uptime of production and the rate of manufactured parts per minute (PPM).
JV Manufacturing was able to successfully meet all of the desired outcomes for the project, producing 4,000 parts per minute that were visually inspected and rewound onto coils that could be used on the next operation. They also increased the production rates by twenty times the previous rate. Ultimately, two new stamping dies were built using an innovative tooling design. The stamps are capable of quickly changing over to eight different part configurations and allow for easy disassembly for servicing.
“The expansion into plastics will allow us to meet the needs of many more businesses in markets we once didn’t have the capacity to reach. I am proud of our consistent growth and success and truly believe this is only the beginning of an exciting new chapter for JV Manufacturing,” said JV’s President, Ryan Vecchi.
Those interested in learning more about JV Manufacturing's capabilities in the Tool, Die and Stamping industries are encouraged to call 724-224-1704 or email jvmfgco@jvmfgco.com for more information.
About JV Manufacturing:
J.V. Manufacturing is a carbide tool and die manufacturer located in Natrona Heights, PA, focused on providing a suite of expertise and specialization in carbide services, including design and engineering, precision surface grinding, jig grinding, EDM, machining, heat treating, die assembly, stamping, and PEM technologies.
