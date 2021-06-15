Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin next week on I-94 near Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 22, on Interstate 94 west of the Golden Valley/Billings County line to east of Business Loop I-94 at the Medora Interchange.

The project will include installing a new overhead sign structure along the eastbound I-94 off-ramp at the west Medora Interchange (Exit 24). Additional sign revisions and updates will also take place in the area.

Flaggers will be present during certain phases of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the lane closure and down to 40 mph around the work area. The project is expected to be complete mid-September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

