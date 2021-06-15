New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help Leaders Create Greater Synergy in the Workplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of The Hippo Solution: Eliminate Territorial Thinking and Unleash the Power of Teams, by seasoned Organizational Teamwork expert Mark Kenny.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3zsapKI
The Hippo Solution: Eliminate Territorial Thinking and Unleash the Power of Teams offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help any leader improve teamwork and efficiency throughout their organization.
“Most organizations have good plans, strategies, and skills. Few of them have the organizational teamwork to execute them quickly and at a level high enough to consistently succeed and outmaneuver their competition,” says Mark. “Territorial thinking, destructive politics, confusion, and lack of strategic alignment destroy the ability of teams and departments to work together, which destroys the ability for organizations to execute at a high level, adapt quickly to changing conditions, and implement their strategies effectively. My hope for this book is to change that.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Mark Kenny works with leaders who want to make their leadership teams stronger, healthier, and more cohesive while improving strategic alignment and communications throughout their organization.
For over 30 years, Mark has worked to improve the results of teams in several hundred organizations, originally in IT and operations and later in keynote speaking, consulting, and training. As the founder and president of a successful software company, Mark gained extensive experience working with companies such as Mars, Deloitte, Xerox, Siemens, the State of Tennessee, and the U.S. Army. He understands teamwork issues from both the leader and front-line perspective as well as the nuances of working with a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, government, retail, education, engineering, and financial services.
Mark’s passion for teamwork extends beyond the workplace, as a soccer and basketball coach for over 20 years. In addition, Mark is an aviation enthusiast who once obtained his pilot’s license, an avid basketball player, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Mark lives outside of Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, daughter, and three grown sons.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3zsapKI to purchase the book and to learn more!
For more information on Mark’s speaking, strategic offsites, consulting, and training services, please contact Mark at: mark@hipposolutions.com
https://www.hipposolutions.com/
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3zsapKI
The Hippo Solution: Eliminate Territorial Thinking and Unleash the Power of Teams offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help any leader improve teamwork and efficiency throughout their organization.
“Most organizations have good plans, strategies, and skills. Few of them have the organizational teamwork to execute them quickly and at a level high enough to consistently succeed and outmaneuver their competition,” says Mark. “Territorial thinking, destructive politics, confusion, and lack of strategic alignment destroy the ability of teams and departments to work together, which destroys the ability for organizations to execute at a high level, adapt quickly to changing conditions, and implement their strategies effectively. My hope for this book is to change that.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Mark Kenny works with leaders who want to make their leadership teams stronger, healthier, and more cohesive while improving strategic alignment and communications throughout their organization.
For over 30 years, Mark has worked to improve the results of teams in several hundred organizations, originally in IT and operations and later in keynote speaking, consulting, and training. As the founder and president of a successful software company, Mark gained extensive experience working with companies such as Mars, Deloitte, Xerox, Siemens, the State of Tennessee, and the U.S. Army. He understands teamwork issues from both the leader and front-line perspective as well as the nuances of working with a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, government, retail, education, engineering, and financial services.
Mark’s passion for teamwork extends beyond the workplace, as a soccer and basketball coach for over 20 years. In addition, Mark is an aviation enthusiast who once obtained his pilot’s license, an avid basketball player, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Mark lives outside of Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, daughter, and three grown sons.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3zsapKI to purchase the book and to learn more!
For more information on Mark’s speaking, strategic offsites, consulting, and training services, please contact Mark at: mark@hipposolutions.com
https://www.hipposolutions.com/
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here