Former Navy SEAL & Law Enforcement Officer Finds Humor as Today's Best Weapon

Podcasting brings humor to First Responders, Vets, and Civilians.

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One thing is for sure. We are all in need of a good laugh. Former Navy SEAL, Police Officer, and Contractor Clark Impastato have seen a lot in his career. His journey has led him to share some wisdom and laughs to bring smiles to people's faces through the Good Vibes Podcast.

Seeing the struggle within the Veteran and Law Enforcement community, along with people dealing with the stress of COVID-19, Clark Impastato was compelled to do something.

"Today, most people are facing their battle with PTSD, depression, or anxiety, and through my experience, the best weapon has been laughter or making light of tough topics," said Clark Impastato. "By creating an outlet where people can find here some humor and poke fun of today's hot topics is what is needed."

Clark teamed up with his good friend "Ryan G," who joins him as co-host and shares his battles as an entrepreneur. "High-stress jobs or what is currently going on in our society Clark and I can relate. But, we combat it together through humor," said Ryan.

More and more Americans are tuning into podcasts. According to the 2021 edition of the Infinite Dial study:

- 41% of the total U.S. population over the age of twelve, or an estimated 116 million Americans, can now be considered monthly podcast listeners, up from 37% the year before.

- 28% of the total U.S. population, or an estimated 80 million Americans, can now be considered habitual weekly podcast listeners, up from 24% the year before.

- Meanwhile, podcast familiarity — that is, the extent to which Americans are aware of the medium — continued to grow, present among 78% of the total U.S. population, or an estimated 222 million Americans, up from 75% the year before.

Good Vibe's growth has been impressive under a year and is listened to in more than sixty-three countries and have had some great guest including Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill, former Hells Angels George Christie Jr. and Netflix's Series Narcos DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena. "The growth humbles us, and we welcome all to the Vibe Tribe," said Clark.

About Good Vibes Podcast

Good Vibes mixes humor, pop culture, self-help, and interviews that make you smile. The podcast can be found at their website www.goodvibesdudes.com or on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and more.

###