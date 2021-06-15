The TeleDentists Partners with Caregility for Groundbreaking Telehealth Benefits
Caregility partners with The TeleDentists to expand telehealth offerings.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-expanding world of telemedicine, The TeleDentists and Caregility are now partnering to expand access to teledental services. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform spans inpatient and outpatient telemedicine settings, with clinical workflow integrations and secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication. Through the Caregility platform, patients and clinicians have access to several telehealth services, now including The TeleDentists. This offering will allow patients and hospital staff to access an oral health specialist as part of the Caregility platform to provide a continuum of care.
Dental virtual care will now be available through The TeleDentists, a national virtual care dental provider. Through a video consultation, licensed dentists will be part of the healthcare team, improving patient outcomes. The TeleDentists can triage urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling and guide the patient on next steps. If necessary, the dentist will prescribe medications, such as antibiotics and non-narcotic pain relievers.
“This is bringing a dental professional into the team for total patient care anywhere Caregility is offered. Studies show the impact of oral health on re-admission rates, hospital acquired infections, and improving patient outcomes. Caregility is making it easy to include oral health onsite for patients’ benefits by adding The TeleDentists,” said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, DDS, CEO The TeleDentists.
“Our partnership with The TeleDentists, enables healthcare systems to expand telehealth offerings to include virtual dental care through the Caregility platform,” said Caregility SVP of Clinical Solutions Wendy Deibert. “Together we can ensure every patient has access to secure and reliable dental care quickly and conveniently, especially when this specialty resource is limited or not available at all.”
This partnership allows hospitals and care environments to provide value-based care to their patients. Caregility’s mission is to create a universal, uncomplicated ecosystem that encompasses the entire continuum of care, from critical care to the emergency department, and subacute care to the patient’s home. The Caregility platform supports millions of virtual care sessions across hundreds of hospitals and care environments. Dental emergencies, consultations, pre-surgical screenings, and more are now available through the Caregility platform by connecting to a TeleDentist.
About Caregility
Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to supporting the delivery of care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.
About The TeleDentists
The TeleDentists offer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when needed, arrange local dental appointments the next business day. Follow The TeleDentists on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
