Christian Eriksen ‘high-quality below circumstances’ after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Match of the Day pundits wish Christian Eriksen all the best in his recovery

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen says he is “fine under the circumstances” as he continues his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

The Inter Milan playmaker, 29, is now in a stable condition in hospital.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” he said on Instagram. external-link

“It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel OK.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch after collapsing shortly before half-time…