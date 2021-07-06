Enkudo Launches at Ooredoo Tunisia

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Introduction of Enkudo's New Premium Digital Services to Ooredoo Tunisia

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enkudo recently extended its coverage in the Middle East and became fully integrated with Tunisia’s leading mobile network operator Ooredoo. As an agile and growing master aggregator, Enkudo worked seamlessly with Ooredoo’s Business Team for the launch of premium digital services with a timely technical integration.

“Enkudo is an agile and flexible team that gets the job done. They designed landing pages both in Arabic and French languages to meet the needs of the Tunisian market. In addition, they offer the most relevant digital services to our subscriber base.” – Ooredoo Tunisia Head of Innovation

Visit www.enkudo.com to learn more about the benefits Enkudo provides to your business as a digital merchant, mobile operator or a payment provider.

