Fans all over the world celebrate 150 episodes of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani with the celebrities of the popular show
Fans could not believe their luck as Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Sah surprised them with their presenceNEW DELHI, INDIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fandom of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, ShakhiFanTeam works with DesisLive on their fan metrics and activities to evolve best practices in fan engagement.
In their second watch party, for the popular Indian Television series, the fan club, with the help of California based hi-tech media house DesisLive also got the fandom teams pitted in an online trivia competition which was a battle of wits for the most ardent #SAAKK fans.
The fandom of this Starplus series was hosted on Liveplex, a Silicon Valley Immersive Reality start up that innovates in next generation audience engagement. Liveplex, which also owns DesisLive, builds virtual and immersive capabilities around fan experiences to forge creators, advocates, evangelists, and influencers using data science and cognitive methodologies in understanding audience behaviour, patterns, and their correlation.
The party started with the fans from across the world sending their love and the best wishes to the entire team of the series through video messages. They described what this show meant for them and how they cherished this journey they took with show, with the hashtag #150TOFOREVER.
The Liveplex party kicked off with a trivia about the show where 4 teams (comprising of 5 members each) with wild names that fans could identify with, participated.
Staying true to the theme of the show about empowerment, DesisLive also helped arrange an informative session by Aman Johar, who is the Director of Liveplex, about NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens). This was an eye opener for many fans as they realized that the digital art, they create, can be converted into NFTs, which can empower them financially. Liveplex, that helps evolve creator economies is building one for the #shakhi fandom as well with parts of the fandom already building itself into advocates and influencers.
Scott Tann, the CEO of Liveplex, talking about this event said, “The fans updated the leads of the show about their plans to host more activities in the coming months. The plans for international ideological debates for Anokhi their firebrand feminist female lead with the teams representing the protagonist Sai from the show “Ghum Hain Kissi Ke Pyaar Meiin”, also on the Starplus platform are also in the works. The #Shakhi team of four debaters are already practicing for the July 9 challenge. We are also planning focus groups in ivy leagues and the evolution of alliances with the fans across geographies.”
The fandom of Ghum Hain Kissi Ke Pyaar Meiin has not announced their debate team yet.
Everyone was emotional when the actors sang the OST of the show. For a lot of the fans, it was an unreal evening that they still cannot believe happened. The non-conventional show has indeed led to the rise of a very progressive fandom that has evolved itself into a group of young men and women of formidable valiance.
Liveplex is a platform that helps celebrities and people of substantial influence to understand their fan behaviour, deliver better and consistent fan experiences as well as cultivate superior fan engagement
Scott Tann
Liveplex Incorporated
+1 415-239-1111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter