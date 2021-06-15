BEHIND THE MASK (An AMGHBO Original Documentary)

A NEW CULTURE

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Behind The Mask" is a documentary that follows the controversy of wearing face masks during the Covid-19 health crisis. It focuses on the vital importance of wearing masks and the dangers that well respected scientist and public health officials face from those who oppose this very important precaution that saves lives.

The film takes a look at the overwhelming number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19 and how some people still refuse to wear mask to stop the spread of the virus. This issue has become over politicized and America is extremely divided, but we must unify to protect humanity. We must come together and show more compassion and empathy to others, because we're all in the same fight. This is not a red, blue, left or right issue; it's about life and death. Covid-19 doesn't care about political affiliations, race or age, and nobody is exempt from contracting this horrible disease. Covid could affect a beloved family member, child, friend or neighbor. Before you question the advice of well respected scientists and public health officials, do some research. Look at the data and listen to the facts. Just because something hasn't happened to you , it doesn't mean that it isn't real and true. To those who think that Covid-19 is a hoax, talk to doctors and nurses who have had patients die on their watch. Speak to families who have lost their love ones and are not permitted to visit them during their final days. There is no cure for the coronavirus, but there are many ways to reduce the spread. In addition to washing your hand regularly, social distancing, cleaning with sanitizers, avoiding large crowds, one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread is by wearing face mask. Countries that requires facemarks and followed other safety measures early in the pandemic have successfully slowed down the spread. Unfortunately, deaths are on the rise in the United States, because many people refuse to wear mask and there's no national mandate.

America is one of the greatest countries in the world, but one of the leading countries in Covid related deaths; this is not something we want to be number 1 in. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It's obvious that what we're doing is not working, so wake up people and do what's right! With half of America wearing mask and the other half refusing to do so, there's no telling how long this pandemic will last. We must come together as a nation and do everything possible to take control of this terrible disease.

