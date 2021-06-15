Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform Now Available on the Intel Commercial Edge Applications Portal
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, Inc., an innovative open source software company, announced today that its flagship product Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) is now available on the Intel Commercial Edge Applications portal at https://networkbuilders.intel.com/commercial-applications/aarna-networks. The portal is a resource for cloud service providers, communications service providers, and enterprises (among others) to identify products or solutions fueled by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and have been optimized for Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS), the Intel Distribution of OpenNESS, and/or Intel Smart Edge.
“The portal will help drive visibility for our AMCOP product and expand market reach through Intel’s edge ecosystem,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks. “Our customers rely on partners such as Intel for leadership products and ideas, and by optimizing our products with OpenNESS, we can increase the value of the overall solution for our customers.”
AMCOP is an open source platform for orchestration, life cycle management, control loop automation and network slicing of 5G network services and edge computing applications. The core network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO) and multi-access edge computing application orchestration (MEAO) functions in AMCOP are based on the OpenNESS Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) project. In addition, AMCOP also includes a few select projects from the Linux Foundation Networking Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP).
A number of 5G demos based on AMCOP can be viewed at bit.ly/AMCOPDEMOS and to learn more about Aarna Network’s new membership with the portal, please visit https://networkbuilders.intel.com/commercial-applications/aarna-networks.
Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
