Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,867 in the last 365 days.

Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform Now Available on the Intel Commercial Edge Applications Portal

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, Inc., an innovative open source software company, announced today that its flagship product Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) is now available on the Intel Commercial Edge Applications portal at https://networkbuilders.intel.com/commercial-applications/aarna-networks. The portal is a resource for cloud service providers, communications service providers, and enterprises (among others) to identify products or solutions fueled by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and have been optimized for Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS), the Intel Distribution of OpenNESS, and/or Intel Smart Edge.

“The portal will help drive visibility for our AMCOP product and expand market reach through Intel’s edge ecosystem,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks. “Our customers rely on partners such as Intel for leadership products and ideas, and by optimizing our products with OpenNESS, we can increase the value of the overall solution for our customers.”

AMCOP is an open source platform for orchestration, life cycle management, control loop automation and network slicing of 5G network services and edge computing applications. The core network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO) and multi-access edge computing application orchestration (MEAO) functions in AMCOP are based on the OpenNESS Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) project. In addition, AMCOP also includes a few select projects from the Linux Foundation Networking Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP).

A number of 5G demos based on AMCOP can be viewed at bit.ly/AMCOPDEMOS and to learn more about Aarna Network’s new membership with the portal, please visit https://networkbuilders.intel.com/commercial-applications/aarna-networks.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Aarna Networks

Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.

Priya Chakaborty
Aarna Networks, Inc.
+1 408-372-6277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform Now Available on the Intel Commercial Edge Applications Portal

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mining Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.