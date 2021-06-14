F&G Commission meeting by conference call June 17

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call Thursday, June 17 at 9 a.m. MDT. The Commission will consider changes to the 2021-2022 wolf season proclamation related to Idaho legislative action that will take effect July 1, 2021. See the agenda.

The conference call will be hosted at the Southwest Regional Office in Nampa, 15950 North Gate Blvd., but the public can listen to the conference call by visiting their local Fish and Game regional office.

There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).