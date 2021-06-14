DEM Hosting Virtual Q and A Panel Discussion with Wildlife Biologists This Week

PROVIDENCE - Do you have a burning question about Rhode Island's diverse wildlife? Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a wildlife biologist? Are you interested in learning about wildlife conservation in Rhode Island? You're invited to join the Department of Environmental Management's (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife for a virtual Q&A panel discussion this week with state wildlife biologists.

The program, set for Thursday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m., will give participants an opportunity to connect with wildlife biologists and get a behind-the-scenes look at the work involved in conserving Rhode Island's diverse wildlife resources.

"This is a great opportunity to meet the folks behind all of the work we are doing in the Division of Fish and Wildlife," said Mary Gannon, Wildlife Outreach Coordinator. "Throughout the year, our wildlife program participants typically interact with our outreach and education staff. We thought it would be an interesting change of pace to highlight our biologists, giving Rhode Islanders a chance to meet them and ask questions about their work. The program is open to anyone with an interest in wildlife conservation, but we strongly encourage middle school and high school students who are interested in working in the environmental field to participate!"

This virtual program, in partnership with the Greene Library, is FREE to attend, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link. Register here: https://forms.gle/8hw4ipkigBiNbEpq7

For more information on the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/.

Follow the Division of Fish and Wildlife on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RIFishwildlife/ and Instagram (@RI.FishandWildlife) for timely updates.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.