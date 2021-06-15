Author Builder Introduces New Features and Low-Cost Payment Plan

Author Builder Provides Simple, Effective, and Affordable Website Solutions for Authors to Sell More Books, Drive More Traffic, and Build Their Reader Base

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-in-one website builder for writers, Author Builder introduces four new features and a new low-cost plan for authors, adding to the company’s mission of making and growing an author’s online presence easier than ever.

Now, authors can set a future date to auto-publish blog posts and books on their website and send automated emails on that date to notify their subscribers. The platform now has additional layout options for blog posts and book lists, so authors can customize and design their websites to align with their brand and personal preferences. More customization options for home page design, as well as the ability to customize navigation bars and headers, has been added to help each author achieve their unique look.

Author Builder has also improved the value of their platform, with more features and functionality. The platform has also established a new low-cost plan, complete with key features and functionalities that enable authors to expand their reach online for only $12/month. For all paid users, Author Builder now includes your own free “.com” domain. Our premium users are set up with Google Suite email and tools, which comes with an email using your website address.

These recent updates reflect Author Builder’s ongoing commitment to providing real, simple, and effective website solutions for authors. The platform offers everything an author needs to sell more books, drive traffic to their website, and build their subscriber base.

“After extensive research, I concluded a ridiculous amount of time and effort was needed for authors and writers to create a website that fits their needs” according to Author Builder Founder and CEO Joe Kristofzski.

“My initial goal was to help my wife create a website for her in-progress book. I didn't want my wife, or any other author/writer, to spend hours choosing a theme, trying to set up addons and plugins, or signing up for tons of different websites just to get started. This is how Author Builder was born, and the newest features are in alignment with our ethos to create a platform that gives authors everything they need to be successful.”

Based in Seattle, Washington, Author Builder provides an affordable online tool to help authors build an online platform, grow their audience, and increase sales of their books.

Authorbuilder.com