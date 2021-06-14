Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Lewd and Lascivious

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Sgt Lauren Ronan                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 8802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington Dairy Bar, Arlington VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct X2

 

ACCUSED: Curtis Gould                                            

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 3rd, 2021 Vermont State Police Investigators were notified of a possible

Lewd and Lascivious conduct case that occurred several times throughout May

2021. Cutis Gould, 24, of Bennington VT, was accused of touching two employees

inappropriately while working at the Dairy Bar in Arlington VT . Gould is no

longer employed by the Dairy Bar. After an investigation, Gould was arrested on

June 14th, 2021 for two counts of Lewd and Lascivious conduct.  He was released

on conditions and he is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court

on June 15th, 2021 at 12:30 pm.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 15th 2021  12:30 pm          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:   na  

BAIL: na

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421

Cell: 802-793-5720

 

 

