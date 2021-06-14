Shaftsbury Barracks/ Lewd and Lascivious
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301522
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Sgt Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 8802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington Dairy Bar, Arlington VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct X2
ACCUSED: Curtis Gould
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 3rd, 2021 Vermont State Police Investigators were notified of a possible
Lewd and Lascivious conduct case that occurred several times throughout May
2021. Cutis Gould, 24, of Bennington VT, was accused of touching two employees
inappropriately while working at the Dairy Bar in Arlington VT . Gould is no
longer employed by the Dairy Bar. After an investigation, Gould was arrested on
June 14th, 2021 for two counts of Lewd and Lascivious conduct. He was released
on conditions and he is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court
on June 15th, 2021 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 15th 2021 12:30 pm
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: na
BAIL: na
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT 05262
802-442-5421
Cell: 802-793-5720