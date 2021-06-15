Paintings by Helen Lavelle to be exhibited at Art E Fekts Gallery
Opening reception slated for June 24
I know first-hand the profound effects these five causes have on people. And I wanted to do something about it.”SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helen Lavelle is an artist and advocate. A communicator and a collaborator. A creator with a cause. She has linked her art collections to causes that have deep personal meaning to her. And now, some of that work will be on display at an art opening this month.
— Helen Lavelle
Lavelle will be the featured artist at a gallery reception of her oil paintings at Art E Fekts Gallery, 71 South Main Street in Pittston, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 24 from 6-9 p.m.
Sales of the art during the show will help support Art E Fekts Gallery and our local art community.
“I am proud to exhibit my work at Art E Fekts Gallery in Pittston because I believe everyone must do what we can to sustain the local art scene. I'm especially grateful to Art E Fekts Gallery, who will benefit financially from this exhibit,” Lavelle said.
She added, “I've displayed work across the country but I'm thrilled to be able to bring it home to Pittston, where I went to high school at St. John's. Pittston is so close to my heart. I'm so proud of what Pittston has done. It's a model of a small-town downtown renaissance and they used art to make that happen.”
Lavelle is a classically trained, contemporary painter and the owner of Lavelle Strategy Group in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A nationally-recognized leader in the advertising industry, Lavelle studied at Marywood University in Scranton, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.
She has personally worked with American realists, Canadian impressionists, and Irish expressionist masters. Inspired by extensive travel throughout France, Italy, the United States, South America, Ireland and Greece, her work is affected deeply by the current global need and influenced by the political climate. Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.
Lavelle said her decision to donate to these causes is deeply personal because she has an intimate relationship with them.
As part of the Painter with a Purpose initiative, a portion of the proceeds from online art sales at www.helenlavelleartist.com is donated to causes that need our support. They include Black Lives Matter, women in recovery, agriculture and the environment, multiple sclerosis, and art and education. In addition to supporting these worthy causes, Lavelle has another deeply personal reason to present her work.
“I know first-hand the profound effects these five causes have on people. And I wanted to do something about it. This initiative completes a unique circle – a circle in which artistry forges a complementary bond with the physical world that inspires it,” she said. “I look forward to everyone enjoying an evening of refreshments and a chance to see my artwork as well as the work of Art E Fekts Gallery's talented membership.”
For more information on Lavelle or to view and purchase her artwork, visit www.helenlavelleartist.com.
Helen Lavelle
Lavelle Strategy Group
+1 570-840-1098
hlavelle@lavellestrategy.com