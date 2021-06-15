Dobler Consulting's Client Portal Offers 100% Transparency, At No Additional Cost
TAMPA, FL, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dobler Consulting has officially launched its Client Portal. The long-awaited portal will act as a secured dashboard for their clients. Its main purpose is to safely store all client-related documents, with access level security for all clients.
— Peter Dobler
The highly anticipated portal will provide 100% transparency to Dobler Consulting's clients by granting their customers access to their respective documents. Opening access to all client documents through a client portal streamlined critical information processing for both the clients and Dobler.
Dobler Consulting’s portal contains access level security to ensure that certain information is only visible to the appropriate parties. The access rights will be assigned during the onboarding process. Once the clients are onboarded, the documents become accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is important to note that these documents can also be reached from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone located anywhere in the world. Dobler Consulting is offering the Client Portal to all its loyal clients at no additional cost. Here are what our clients are saying:
“We’re super excited about this! The notion of having access to all of our contractual documents 24/7 via a secured dashboard is one less headache that we have to worry about.”
“What intrigued us the most about this Client Portal was the access level security that is built into it. We do not have to worry about critical documents being accessed by the incorrect parties. Everything is where it’s supposed to be, which is super convenient.”
The official launch of the Client Portal comes only two months after releasing the Managed Services Client Dashboard, named SpectrumDB 360. Both tools, in conjunction, are providing clients with unparalleled transparency and accessibility. Dobler Consulting once again is staying true to its mission statement of providing "innovative database management with exceptional customer service." Through innovation and technology, Dobler adheres to their client’s needs and demands. The company continues to enhance its value and dedication to its clients while sustaining its affordable prices.
