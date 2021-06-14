Unit L Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery Application Period Opens July 8 at 9:00 a.m.; Unit M Permits Available Beginning July 22

CONTACT: Dan Bergeron, Wildlife: (603) 271-2461 Sue Perry, Licensing: (603) 271-2743 Jay Martin, Public Affairs: (603) 271-3211 June 14, 2021

Concord, NH – Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management (WMU) Unit L during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to apply for a special permit online. These permits will be issued through an online lottery, and the application period will run July 8–21. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these two different permits. Unit L permits are available online only. Alternatively, hunters may purchase a Unit M permit beginning July 22 at 9:00 a.m. Both of these WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire

Unit L Permits:

Unit L permits will be distributed through an online lottery. A two-week application period will open on July 8 at 9:00 a.m. and will be administered online only at nhfishandgame.com. The application period will close on July 21 at midnight. There will be no application fee to enter the lottery. On August 4 applicants will be randomly drawn and notified through email whether or not they were selected. Hunters who are selected may then visit the NHFG licensing site on August 4 beginning at 9:00 a.m. to purchase their Unit L Permit. Lottery winners will have until midnight on Wednesday, September 1, to purchase their permit.

Hunters can visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer-ul-permits.html for more details on how to apply for these permits. Up to 2,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit L this year. These permits all come with 1 deer tag at a cost of $26. Hunters who enter the online lottery will be notified of their selection status by email on Tuesday, August 4. Those who do not receive an email confirmation should call (603) 271-2743 for more information.

Unit M Permits:

A total of up to 4,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit M. All Unit M permits cost $36 and come with 2 deer tags. Sales for Unit M permits will begin on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. Unit M permits may be purchased either online or at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord.

Interested hunters can purchase Unit M permits starting July 22:

For more information on hunting deer in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.