Art Shuttle New York – Colorado – California Is Leaving on June 17

NEW YORK, NY, US, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fine art shipping company Fine Art Shippers has recently announced a round-trip consolidated art shuttle New York – Colorado – California. The shuttle is scheduled to leave NYC on June 17. Fine Art Shippers will ship fine art from the East Coast to the West Coast, with stops in Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Oregon. In California, the shuttle will visit San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and many other cities, and then will go back to New York, with a stop in Dallas, Texas.

Fine Art Shippers is an NYC-based family-operated art shipping company that has been providing art handling and art logistics services since 1995. Over the years, the company has greatly expanded its area of operation to include almost all states. This became possible thanks to a network of art shuttles covering the entire contiguous United States. In particular, Fine Art Shippers has specialized shuttles for transporting art and antiques between New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Chicago, Detroit, and many other cities in different states. The upcoming one is a round-trip cross-country shuttle that will deliver fine art from the East Coast to the West Coast and then from the West Coast to the East Coast, with stops along the route.

On June 17, Fine Art Shippers will leave New York and head to the East North Central states first. The shuttle will have planned stops in Hamilton, MI, and Kronenwetter, WI, but other stops are possible as well. The next destination on the shuttle route is Colorado where the Fine Art Shippers team is going to visit Denver and Boulder.

Once the job in Colorado is done, the Fine Art Shippers cross-country art shuttle will head to California, with a stop in Eugene, Oregon. In California, there will be several stops along the West Coast, including San Francisco, Elk Grove, Santa Barbara, Malibu, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and Del Mar. Other stops for art pick-ups and deliveries are also possible at the client’s request. On its way back to New York, the art shuttle will visit Dallas, Texas. Besides, Fine Art Shippers will be able to make stops in Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and other cities on the route if required.

The upcoming art shuttle New York – Colorado – California – New York is operated by an experienced team of art handlers and is suited for transporting almost any kind of art and antiques. If you want to join the shuttle, be sure to contact Fine Art Shippers in advance to schedule a pick-up.