Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,040 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 14-19, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

 

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

 

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.  

 

Monday, June 14, 2021

Monongalia County

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Monongalia County DHHR Office, 112 S. High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.

 

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

 

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

 

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Berkeley County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.

 

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

 

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

 

Kanawha County

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., FamilyCare Health Centers, 12 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.

 

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

 

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.

 

Randolph County

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Woodford United Methodist Church, 113 First Street, Elkins, WV 26241.

 

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

 

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.

 

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

 

Summers County

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., REACHH Family Resource Center, 411 Temple Street, Hinton, WV 25951.

 

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Berkeley County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.

 

Braxton County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

 

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

 

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.

 

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

 

Webster County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

 

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV 26159.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

 

Hardy County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 SR 55, Baker, WV 26801.

 

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

 

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

 

Putnam County

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25569.

 Randolph County (to attend, please email DHHRBPHCommand@wv.gov)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Randolph County DHHR Office, 1027 N. Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

You just read:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 14-19, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.