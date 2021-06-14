COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 14-19, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, June 14, 2021

Monongalia County

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Monongalia County DHHR Office, 112 S. High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Berkeley County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Kanawha County

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., FamilyCare Health Centers, 12 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.

Randolph County

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Woodford United Methodist Church, 113 First Street, Elkins, WV 26241.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Summers County

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., REACHH Family Resource Center, 411 Temple Street, Hinton, WV 25951.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Berkeley County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.

Braxton County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV 26159.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hardy County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 SR 55, Baker, WV 26801.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Putnam County

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25569.

Randolph County (to attend, please email DHHRBPHCommand@wv.gov)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Randolph County DHHR Office, 1027 N. Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.