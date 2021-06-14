COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 14-19, 2021
All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.
Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.
Monday, June 14, 2021
Monongalia County
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Monongalia County DHHR Office, 112 S. High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Wirt County
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Berkeley County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Grant County
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Kanawha County
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., FamilyCare Health Centers, 12 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Pendleton County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.
Randolph County
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Woodford United Methodist Church, 113 First Street, Elkins, WV 26241.
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Summers County
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., REACHH Family Resource Center, 411 Temple Street, Hinton, WV 25951.
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Berkeley County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
Braxton County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Webster County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.
Wetzel & Tyler Counties
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV 26159.
Friday, June 18, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Hardy County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 SR 55, Baker, WV 26801.
Monongalia County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Putnam County
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25569.
Randolph County (to attend, please email DHHRBPHCommand@wv.gov)
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Randolph County DHHR Office, 1027 N. Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.