Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,039 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Attorney General – Department for Children and Families – Director

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks a highly motivated attorney to join its management team as a Director of its Family Services Unit serving the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF). This position offers the opportunity to serve the public in a fast-paced, dynamic practice that is focused on protecting vulnerable children. The job requires at least 7 years of relevant legal experience.

The position is responsible for the supervision and management of six (6) assistant attorneys general and one (1) paralegal staff representing the State of Vermont / DCF – FSD and its officials and employees in Vermont state trial courts, as well as contested administrative hearings.

Subject matters commonly dealt with include Vermont child protection laws (Termination of Parental Rights, Child in Need of Supervision), Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children; Indian Child Welfare Act, Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, Vermont Child Abuse Registry law, and the Vermont Public Records Act.

The Director is responsible for the operation of the Unit in a manner that adheres to professional legal standards and objectives. The Director’s administrative responsibilities include the following:

  • Personnel management for the Unit (including supervision of assistant attorneys general and paralegal assigned to the Unit, participating in recruitment and hiring of Unit staff, completion of performance evaluations, and setting and monitoring performance goals for each staff member);
  • Oversight of Unit operations, including assignment of all cases, monitoring Unit priorities, case progress, and supervising all staff;
  • Representation of the Unit in dealings with other Agencies and Departments;
  • Review and statutory approval of DCF contracts and grants;
  • Staff training; and
  • Outreach training.

Preference will be given to applicants with litigation experience, especially in Vermont courts. The candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Working knowledge of the Microsoft suite and the ability to gain knowledge of applicable state and federal law and departmental regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or be eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This assistant attorney general position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and a writing sample to Assistant Attorney General Edward Kenney, AHS Division Chief, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2080 or ted.kenney@vermont.gov.

Last modified: June 14, 2021

You just read:

Assistant Attorney General – Department for Children and Families – Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.