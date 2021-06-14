New Green Bay program gives entrepreneurs a ‘blueprint’ for success

WEDC grant will be used for training and funding new businesses

MADISON, WI. JUNE 14, 2021 – A successful seed accelerator program based in Milwaukee is heading north with help from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and its Key Strategic Partners.

Blueprint Green Bay will focus on businesses developing new technology or working in e-commerce or advanced manufacturing. The initiative, which provides entrepreneurship training and helps plug entrepreneurs into networking and funding opportunities, will target businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans.

“This program is a first for the Green Bay area and it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to help entrepreneurs of all backgrounds succeed,” said Sam Rikkers, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer, who will be speaking at the Blueprint Green Bay announcement 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Urban Hub, 340 N. Broadway, Green Bay. “Blueprint is an excellent example of how we work with our regional and local partners to ensure economic well-being for all Wisconsinites.”

Blueprint Green Bay will be run by the Young Enterprising Society (the program’s creators), the Greater Green Bay Chamber and New North, an economic development agency working in 18 counties in northeastern Wisconsin. The accelerator program will be based at the Urban Hub co-working space in downtown Green Bay.

WEDC is supporting the initiative with a $150,000 grant to New North.

“Partnering with the chamber will assist us in scaling the initiative across our region,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North. “We also thank WEDC for its support of New North Inc. to provide seed capital to the founders upon successful completion of the program.”

The Blueprint program was created by the Young Enterprising Society, based in Milwaukee. The program was founded by brothers Khalif and Que El-Amin and will be a key part in the Community Within the Corridor development, which is holding its groundbreaking later this week. The Community Within the Corridor will be the state’s largest privately owned affordable housing development and will include community services such as a child care center and the Young Enterprising Society’s STEAM and entrepreneurship training.