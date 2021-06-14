Governor Wolf Appoints 19 Members to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs

Governor Tom Wolf announced the appointment of 14 new commissioners and reappointment of 5 returning commissioners to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs.

“It is an honor to welcome our new and returning commissioners to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “My administration is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, and our work to implement policies, programs and services that help Pennsylvanians – especially Black Pennsylvanians – is informed and improved by the work of this commission. Thank you to all of our commissioners for your dedication to serving your fellow Pennsylvanians.”

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs (GACAAA) was established by Executive Order 2015-07, to serve as the commonwealth’s advocate agency for the African American community in Pennsylvania. GACAAA’s mission is to ensure that state government is accessible and accountable by advising the governor on policies, procedures, legislation and regulations. GACAAA also works to expand and enhance the civic, social, educational, cultural and economic status of the African American Community.

The new members of the Commission held their first meeting virtually on Friday, June 11, 2021 to establish GACAAA policy priorities for the year.

The GACAAA members include:

Commissioners: Idris Abdul-Zahir, Philadelphia Hasshan Batts, Lehigh Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd D. Min, Philadelphia Lauren Enlow, Philadelphia Chioma Azi, Esquire, Philadelphia Nasaiah Izon Hoskins, Monroe Cynthia L. James, Allegheny Glynis M. Johns, Lackawanna Chantay Love, Philadelphia Andita N. Parker Lloyd, Luzerne Anette Nance, MSW, Allegheny Shamelle Price-Wheeler, Allegheny Oni Richards, Philadelphia Wanda Richards, Montgomery Haniyyah B. Sharpe-Brown, Philadelphia Rev. Walter S. Thomas, Jr., Dauphin Kyasha C. Tyson, Philadelphia Dwan Walker, Beaver Ivan Watson, Philadelphia