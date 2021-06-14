Attention Congress: This is How Abe Lincoln Did His Infrastructure Package
How Lincoln Passed Massive Infrastructure Programs and an Income Tax During the Height of the Civil War
Congress could use some prime expertise as it crafts an infrastructure package. Who better to look to than an American hero -- Abraham Lincoln.
The only biography of its kind, LINCOLNOMICS: How President Lincoln Constructed the Great American Economy (Diversion Books; $31.99 Hardcover; ISBN 9781635766936) freshly explores Lincoln’s far-reaching “internal improvements” policies with new sources and reveals his untold legacy as the developer of an economic ladder to democracy through national transportation, public education, and market access.
Sidney Blumenthal, former senior advisor to Bill Clinton and author of The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, believes Lincolnomics “provides an important and stimulating view of how Lincoln’s vision may apply to the future. He shows us Lincoln the Great Builder and Lincoln the Great Innovator . . . What would Lincoln do? Lincolnomics helps answer that question.”
Lincoln’s view of the right to improve one’s economic destiny was at the core of his own beliefs—but he knew no one could climb that ladder without strong federal support. Lincolnomics explores in depth Lincoln’s vision of a country linked by railroads; canals turning small towns into bustling cities; public works connecting farmers to global markets and higher education for all. Author John F. Wasik does a deep dive on the little-known history of how Lincoln paved the way for progressive reforms, The New Deal, the Interstate Highway System and more. Discover:
• How Lincoln’s role as innovator-in-chief led to institutionalized research and development in transportation, medicine, and agriculture.
• The story behind Lincoln’s patented invention. The only president to hold a patent, Lincoln was an inventor and champion of technology.
• How Lincoln instituted a national bank, paper currency and a flat wealth tax – at the height of the Civil War – that led to economic growth in the North.
• The disremembered history of Lincoln’s support for land-grant colleges through the Morrill Act, the foundation for today’s great public universities across the country; and
• How Lincoln’s championing of the Transcontinental Railroad and pivotal public works such as the Illinois Central Railroad and the Illinois & Michigan Canal seeded a national program for broad-based, inclusive infrastructure and economic progress.
An Illinois native, John F. Wasik is the author of nineteen books. He has spoken across North America and written for The New York Times, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Bloomberg. He has appeared on CNN, Fox, CNBC, MSNBC, NBC, PBS and NPR.
