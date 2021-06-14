Memoir illustrates tumultuous journey through childhood

Themes of survival, resiliency shine in Angela Howard’s immersive book

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Howard recounts how she persevered through her traumatic childhood to come out the other side as a successful nurse, motivational speaker, educator and parent. “Sin Child” (April 13, 2021, Books Fluent) is the personal account of a strong-minded child who endured a daily struggle to find the smallest amount of acceptance and, many times, a place to fall asleep at night. Angela came to accept loss, abuse, and organized crime as a natural part of her life. The innocence and nostalgia of a one-traffic-light town fades too fast for the cotton-top child with a neglectful, angry mother and an absent father.

The AIDS epidemic and simple abandonment repeatedly robbed her of friends and loved ones. This emotionally raw autobiography continues the national discussion about the role of childhood trauma in a person’s development. Angela tells the riveting story of childhood trauma and abandonment, alongside a narrative of grit and determination.

It is a gutsy and insightful story without a silver lining. There is no knight in shining armor that rescues the damsel in distress. It shows resiliency and maturity of a child who becomes a strong and respected woman through her own resolve to overcome extreme neglect and abuse to survive and achieve. By sharing her own life with us, Angela shows how self-reflection and knowledge, with a huge dose of perseverance, can entirely change the course of someone’s life.

An Interview with Angela Howard

What do you want readers to learn from your life experiences?

I want readers to know and understand that they do not have to be bound by the hurt and secrecies many may have to carry. I hope to liberate others, empower others, and encourage others to let go of what keeps them bound. I want others to lift the veils of negativity so that their resiliency can have a chance to shine.

Many abused children survive and succeed, but few live without carrying the pain of their past buried in their heart. How do you cope with that pain?

I use distraction techniques to cope with the ongoing pain. Sometimes I don’t even know I’m doing that, but things will start to come out in the form of flashbacks or night terrors. I try to stay busy with positive things. Doing things to help others understand the affects of trauma are real and helping them overcome the affects makes me most happy. I can spend all day talking to others about their problems and not think of my own.

What do you think needs to change regarding the treatment provided to children and teens who suffered from severe abuse that resulted in PTSD?

I believe the first thing that needs to be done is classifying PTSD secondary to adverse childhood experiences as an ICD 10 coded diagnosis. This would allow facilities to be able to treat children and adults under this diagnosis, which would completely change the course of treatment in psychiatric facilities, jails, and schools.

How did your life change when you were diagnosed with PTSD and provided with the tools to work through it?

My life changed drastically for the better after being diagnosed with PTSD. I had spent the majority of teenage years and adulthood thinking I was certainly crazy. I never understood how the nightmares and flash backs would not go away and had thought disappear with time. After being diagnosed with PTSD and given the tools essential for working through these issues everything was better. My self confidence was boosted and I was able to gain a full understanding of why these things were not going away. Learning how to cope and deal with things on a daily basis made life much easier.

What advice can you give to mothers seeking guidance on parenting after dealing with their own ACEs?

I believe many mothers carry guilt