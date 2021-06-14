Tom Baker announced as new Group Chief Operations Officer for Ortho Consulting Group and Osteotec
Leading global expansion business Ortho Consulting Group announces new appointment to the company’s Executive Leadership Team.NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ortho Consulting Group, a leading global expansion business within the orthopaedic, spine and medical device industry, today announced a new appointment to the company’s Executive Leadership Team.
Tom Baker has been appointed as Group Chief Operations Officer for Ortho Consulting Group and extremity orthopaedic products supplier Osteotec, within holding group OCG Holdings.
“Tom brings a wealth of experience and insight driving new business development within International markets,” said Ortho Consulting Group founder Matt Woods.
“Tom’s input will be critical going forward as we move into our next period of growth. Tom has already demonstrated great leadership skills and his approach to delivering best-quality service and products to customers aligns perfectly with our values.”
Mr Baker will play a key role in the next stage of development across the group as they look to strengthen their existing services and support the next stages of acquisitions.
Prior to joining the group he help a number of positions within commercial finance with a focus on delivering transformation projects in international markets and new business development. This included senior leadership positions with Twinings and Swarovski.
About the Group
Ortho Consulting Group is a management consultancy, which provides services that build and strengthen internal and external global sales channels within the orthopaedic, spine and medical device industry.
Ortho Consulting Group provides solutions that solve the real issues that affect SMEs and start-ups in orthopaedics and spine, including distributor identification and management, executive team builds and VC/M&A expertise.
Osteotec is a UK-based distributor and manufacturer, focused on orthopaedic extremities.
Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 28 years and worked with more than 500 different hospitals across the UK in 2020.
Osteotec manufactures and distributes internationally ChiroKlip, Osteotec Silicone Finger, and the Concentric Bone Graft System. OrthoCG Holdings Limited acquired Osteotec in October 2019.
Ric Sumner
Ortho Consulting Group
7916120977 ext.
ricsumner@orthocg.com