BRIAN METZGER NAMED MEMBER OF MILLION DOLLAR ROUND TABLE
The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide.
Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2021.EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
New York Life Leads Million Dollar Round Table for the 66th Consecutive Year
Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 66th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF started his career in financial services in 2008 as an Agent with New York Life’s El Paso, TX General Office. Mr. Metzger is a Financial Advisor1 with Eagle Strategies and is currently the President of Business Development at Crown Wealth Strategies and works to scale their unique business model providing world-class Wealth Strategies, Business and Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Asset Management, and Risk Management to its local and national clients on a highly customized basis.
Mr. Metzger holds FINRA Securities Series 6, 63, 7, 66, and 24 Licenses as well as his LUTCF*, and Life and Health licenses. Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF built his reputation as a leader in Financial Services as an Agent achieving New York Life’s Executive Council2 three consecutive times and qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table before being promoted to a Partner in the El Paso General Office. As a Partner, Brian was recognized as “Partner of the Year” for five consecutive years within the El Paso New York Life General Office. Mr. Metzger has resided in El Paso for 21 years and is married to Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, CFP, AEP, MSFS and is the father to three beautiful children.
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.
1Financial Advisor with Eagle Strategies LLC, A Registered Investment Adviser and Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, A Licensed Insurance Agency. Eagle Strategies and NYLIFE Securities are New York Life companies.2Council is an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1-June 30th
Crown wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC, NYLIFE Securities LLC or any of their affiliates.
