DICE Dental is Making Beautiful Smiles Affordable with Dental Implants in Springfield, PA

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affordable dental implants in Springfield are available from DICE Dental. DICE, owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, makes high-quality dental care accessible to patients who need it most with affordable prices, convenient hours, and state-of-the-art technology.“Dental implants are one of our most popular services,” says Dr. Alger. “They are natural-looking and highly durable. They can completely change your smile for the better, protect your jawbone integrity, and help you get back to eating the foods you love.”Dental implants from DICE start at only $750. During a consultation, Dr. Alger will use 3D x-ray technology to take impressions and walk patients through their possible treatment plans. Supplemental procedures like bone grafts are available to help improve the treatment’s success rate. Dentures in Springfield are also available. Conventional dentures start at only $499 while implant overdentures start at $2,500 for the lower arch. More patients are looking for services like implant overdentures to add extra stability to their dentures.To learn more about DICE Dental, request a consultation by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . The Springfield dentist is located only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE.About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/

