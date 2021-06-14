Injured Mountain Biker

CONTACT: CO Benjamin Lewis 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 14, 2021

North Conway, NH – On Friday, June 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a mountain biker was incapacitated by a seizure on the Hurricane Trail on Black Cap Mountain. The biker was Mathew Emanuelson, 24, of Silver Lake, NH. Mathew was biking with his father when he stopped and got off his bike experiencing tunneling vision while descending the Hurricane Trail off the Black Cap Trail. He then collapsed and began having a seizure. The Emanuelsons were approximately three quarters of a mile from the trailhead.

Conservation Officers along with members of North Conway Fire Department, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and SOLO Wilderness Medicine responded. When rescuers arrived at his location, Mathew was walked a little way up the trail, and when he didn’t feel up to walking he was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 6:16 p.m. and was taken from the scene by Brewster Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

