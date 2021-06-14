Lost Person, Walpole

CONTACT: Lt. William Boudreau (603) 271-3361 June 14, 2021

Walpole, NH – Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to Walpole for a missing man on June 13. Scott Houghton, 56, of Acworth, New Hampshire, was reported missing by family members at 10:22 p.m., on June 13. Houghton had been visiting his elderly father at 79 Ramsey Hill Road. He had left a note stating that he was going for a walk at approximately 6:00 p.m. When family members found that he had not returned from his walk they called police.

Walpole Police Officers, a State Trooper, and Trooper Brett Barry along with his K9 partner Oakley began a track from the residence on Ramsey Hill Road. K9 Oakley tracked approximately 1.7 miles north of the residence where voice contact was eventually made with Houghton at 1:20 a.m. on June 14. Houghton had become disoriented on his hike and eventually located a rural camp just before dark. Houghton entered the camp and started a fire while waiting for rescuers. Houghton and the searchers were driven out of the woods on a Walpole Fire Department UTV and arrived back at the residence at 1:45 a.m.

Houghton was well dressed for his walk but he did not have a flashlight and was not proficient in using the GPS on his watch. The fact that Houghton left a note stating that he was going for a walk, and his family was familiar with his route, aided responders in their search.

Conservation Officers were also assisted by Cheshire County Sheriff’s Dispatch Office and NH State Police Dispatch.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry necessary equipment. Having appropriate gear aides in safety. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.