A Gospel of John Commentary
A magnificent book where faith and reason meet halfwayCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Commentary on the Gospel of John" is an exciting, startling new study by a lay philosopher who may be described as "an uncommon common man." The author quotes the Gospel of John a few verses at a time-and then explores these quotations with a commentary: though deeply religious he manages to relate them to world leaders and politicians against the backdrop of the classic philosophers. Though detailed and scholarly, his work is excitingly readable for every seeker of insights.
Stanley C. Polski is the author of this amazing masterpiece. His writing provides a fresh, provocative, yet reverent look at Jesus as he is revealed through John's writings and the author's personal interpretation. Some of his views are outrageous, but he provides a touchstone that believers, seekers, and doubters may use as a basis for their own religious journeys. This is a book valuable for both the secular and religious communities.
The Word of God includes works that are found in different fields such as science, literature, and art. It is the key which unlocks the mysteries of death and hell. This commentary is the author’s personal revelation of what he believes and what he has within himself. It is also an encouragement to the readers to search for what they have within themselves. The world is unfathomable. It is an endless loop of mysteries. This is for everyone who is seeking for answers, in constant doubt, and stock between faith and reason.
