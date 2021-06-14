The Great Escape
A tale based on the true story of a couple fleeing for a better lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tyranny of an oppressive regime can subjugate countless of innocent people who are powerless to do anything against those who are in power. This was true for many countries after World War II ended, when many nations were in turmoil and shifts in power were happening left and right, often resulting in worlds being turned upside down and peoples being put in situations they just feel they need to flee from. This is what happened with author Bernada Rojko, and her story was penned on paper in the book "Escape Across the Border: A Search for a Better Life."
Bernada Rojko, Nadia or Nada to her friends and family from her native country of Yugoslavia, is the author and, essentially, the protagonist of the book, as the story is about her and her husband Rudy. She grew up experiencing the horrors of the Josip Broz Tito regime, being part of a family of 10 siblings born to poor parents, whose matriarch passed away early on. With little food to go by and despair setting in, Nadia decided that she wanted a better life, and her then-future husband Rudy wanted the same. They set out on a journey to escape their oppressed Yugoslavia to go to Austria and beyond.
Her book is a retelling of her own life’s story. A young couple, faced with the possibility of a harsh life under an oppressive and tyrannical communist regime, made the life-changing decision to brave the dangers of a long and daring escape in order to seek refuge in a neighboring country. With great courage and determination, they survived harsh and punishing environments, unforgiving terrains, lack of food and sleep, and even slipped by a border guard encampment that stood between them and freedom.
It is an amazing story of hope and strength of will, one that you should buy a copy of today!
