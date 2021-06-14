BIO Elects Paul Hastings as New Board Chair

New Officers Join BIO’s Governing Boards

WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) today announced the election of Paul J. Hastings, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nkarta Therapeutics, as the new Chair of its Board of Directors for the beginning of his two-year term (2021-2023). BIO also is pleased to announce the re-elections of Dr. Julie Gerberding, Executive Vice President and Chief Patient Officer, Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy for Merck, as Board Secretary and Bradford Zakes, Chief Executive Officer at Cerevast Medical, Inc., as Board Treasurer.

Incoming Chair Hastings has had a distinguished career leading multiple biotechnology companies at both the early development and commercial stages. At Nkarta, Hastings is focused on advancing cell therapies for cancer with the fighting power of natural killer or “NK” cells. He has been a member of the BIO board for over 16 years and served as Vice-Chair since June 2019.

“BIO is excited to welcome Paul as our new Board Chair,” said BIO President and CEO Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath. “Paul will bring passion for patients, love for biotechnology, and commitment to progress as we educate policy makers and the public about the power of our industry at this critical time. With his leadership, BIO will continue to drive a biotech revolution through education, collaboration and advocacy.”

“I am honored to lead BIO, an organization that collectively seeks to improve all aspects of our lives,” said Hastings. “The biotech industry has stood out as a beacon of hope for the world over the last year as we witnessed the unrelenting passion and dedication of our workforce in conquering the COVID pandemic. I am especially enthusiastic about leading the most diverse executive committee in our history. I look forward to working with BIO as we execute the BIOEquality Agenda, focusing on health equity, investing in our people and expanding opportunities for underrepresented populations.”

McMurry-Heath also acknowledged the work of BIO’s outgoing Chair Jeremy Levin. “We are thankful for the leadership of the Chair, Jeremy Levin, who has strongly advocated for BIO and the biotechnology industry during the industry’s shining moment. I also would like to recognize and thank the other departing board directors for their commitment to BIO’s efforts.”

“I am honored to have served as Board Chair through BIO’s important period of transition at the same time as the nation’s election and our industry’s response to COVID,” said Levin. “Paul is a strong leader committed to the success of the industry, advocating for patients, and helping drive the levers of innovation. I wish him and BIO enormous success as the industry continues to demonstrate its truly strategic importance to our nation and the world.”

BIO is pleased to announce the election of the following additional officers to BIO governing boards.

Emerging Companies Section Governing Board

• Chair – John Crowley, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics

• Vice Chair – Erika Smith, CEO of ReNetX Bio, Inc.

• Associate Vice Chair/Secretary – Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC

Health Section Governing Board

• Chair – Paul Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of Nkarta Therapeutics

• Vice Chair – Ted Love, President & Chief Executive Officer, Global Blood Therapeutics

• Secretary – Liz Lewis, Head of Global Oncology Patient Value, Policy and Access at Takeda Oncology

Food & Agriculture Section Governing Board

• Chair – Sylvia Wulf, President & CEO of AquaBounty Technologies

• Vice Chair – Brian Brazeau, President, Novozymes NA and VP of Bioenergy, Novozymes

Industrial & Environmental Section Governing Board

• Chair – Jill Zullo, Vice President, BIO-Intermediates, Cargill, Inc.

• Vice Chair – Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech

