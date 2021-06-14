Forever Living Expands its Aloe Drinks Range with Aloe Mango

Forever Living's new Aloe Mango

UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching today Forever Aloe Mango adds a tropical twist to Forever Living’s line of delicious aloe vera drinks. Forever Aloe Mango features all the benefits of Forever’s flagship Forever Aloe Vera Gel with 86% pure aloe vera and an extra kick of flavour from natural, tropical mango puree. Mangoes are full of nutrients and contain important vitamins like vitamin C. The fruit used in Forever Aloe Mango is harvested at peak ripeness to ensure the rich flavour.

Aloe vera has natural cleansing abilities that help your body absorb nutrients. The unique polysaccharide, acemannan, and other nutrients in aloe help support digestion and the immune system. Like all of Forever Living’s aloe vera gel drinks, Forever Aloe Mango is aseptically processed allowing the formula to remain free of added preservatives and packaged in Tetra Pak packaging made with 100% recyclable materials to ensure that you can enjoy the fresh taste of aloe vera gel with all the potent properties of aloe - just as nature intended.

There are now four different aloe vera drinking gels to choose from and enjoy. Forever Aloe Mango, Forever Aloe Vera Gel, Aloe Peaches and Aloe Berry Nectar, all with high concentrations of hand harvested aloe vera, from Forever’s own aloe farms ensuring quality and freshness in every carton.

Price £22.94 per carton, find out more