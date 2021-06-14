Bijender Goel Nominated as Founder President of the Indian Delphic Council (INDC)
Delphic Games will connect the people of all regions and help Indian Economy by promoting tourism in the country.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Bijender Goel - a Former Special Representative to Jharkhand (Cabinet Minister Rank), Former Adviser to Union Labour and Employment Minister, Government of India, Chairman of the National Council on Disaster management, ASSOCHAM, Member, Governing Council of Bir Tikendrajit University, Manipur and known for introducing earthquake onsite early warning technology in South Asia; has been nominated as the Founding President of the Indian Delphic Council (INDC) to head the Indian movement.
He is also Advisor of the South Asian Affairs of the International Delphic Council.
The International Delphic Council (IDC) is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-political, nonreligious global organization that works to foster harmony amongst people through engagements in the various Arts forms and the Cultural identities that manifest them, through the Delphic Games.
The ancient history of the Delphic Games traces its roots back to Delphi in Greece 2500 years ago as the twin-sister of the Olympic Games. The Delphic Games are to Arts & Cultures what Olympic Games are to physical sports. While the Delphic Games of the Modern Era were revived in 1994, the Olympic Games were revived in 1894.
Since revival, the Delphic Games have been hosted in Georgia, Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, Germany and South Africa while Delphic Summits, Delphic Art Wall initiatives and other festivals of cultural significance have been organised elsewhere in the world. International Institutions like UNESCO, Council of Europe, ASEAN and such, have endorsed the various editions of the Delphic Games at various times.
World leaders including their Excellencies Nelson Mandela (South Africa), Mikhail Gorbachev (erstwhile USSR), Helmut Kohl (Germany), Eduard Shevardnadze (Georgia) as well as Celebrated Musicians, Painters, Academicians, Pedagogues, Historians, Arts & Culture revivalists and the like, have supported the Delphic Games and what they stand for.
India has participated in 3 editions of the Delphic Games in various Countries and even won Gold and Silver medals in South Korea earlier.
Mr. Bijender Goel plans to take this movement to every Artist, Art Lover, various Stakeholders and Government Bodies in India by promoting all the Arts Categories including but not limited to Musical Arts, Performing arts, visual arts, Literature, Social Arts, Communications, Ecological Arts and Architecture and it sub-categories. This will involve every State and Union territories and all age groups. Apart from Delphic Games at the international Level, the INDC will organise many festivals, events, platforms in India.
