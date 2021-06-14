Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market Grows With Demand Due To Comparative Ease From Traditional Surgical Methods

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally invasive surgeries require less/tinier cuts in the skin as compared to traditional surgical methods and thus aid in less pain, short hospital stay, less scaring, minimized chances of bleeding and infections, and low tissue damage. According to the German Heart Surgery Report, heart operations using ECC (extracorporeal circulation) declined due to an achievement of established innovations in minimally invasive therapeutic options in heart surgeries. Furthermore, 51.1% of heart valve operations performed out of the total cardiac surgical procedures in Germany were through single-valve procedure, out of which 38.5% of them were through minimal invasive heart surgeries. Thus, growing demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) will increase the demand for minimally invasive surgical devices market.

Minimally invasive surgery devices are used to minimize the surgical incisions and trauma in the body. The minimally invasive surgical devices include handheld instruments, inflation devices, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices, cutter instruments, auxiliary devices, monitoring & visualization devices. These devices are used in cardiac, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, vascular, gynecological, urological, thoracic, cosmetic, dental, and other applications.

The global minimal invasive surgery devices market is expected to grow from $35.46 billion in 2020 to $38.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The minimal invasive surgery devices market is expected to reach $50.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The minimally invasive surgical devices market covered in this report is segmented by product type into handheld instruments, inflation devices, cutter instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices, auxiliary devices, monitoring & visualization devices. The minimal invasive surgery devices market is also segmented by application into laparoscopy, cardiovascular, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, urology, others and by end users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), research institutes.

Major players in the minimal invasive surgery devices market are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, and Smith & Nephew Plc.

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides minimal invasive surgery devices market overview, forecast minimal invasive surgery devices market size and growth for the whole market, minimal invasive surgery devices market segments, and geographies, minimal invasive surgery devices market trends, minimal invasive surgery devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

