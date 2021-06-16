IMAGINATIONEERING UNVEILS FEA SERVICES AS AN ANSWER TO PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES

Imaginationeering provides an alternative that enhances high-cycle service condition analysis

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imaginationeering announces that it has unveiled multiple finite element analysis services (FEA). These will push code limits and produce more cost-cutting designs – all while decreasing stress on equipment. This stress decrease will increase equipment and plant service life.

Imaginationeering allows companies to plan and scrutinize multiple systems with dependable safety factors, saving a lot of time and money. By supporting Simulation-Driven Product Development (SDPD) using finite element analysis services (FEA), Imaginationeering enables companies to predict product specifications promptly.

Many manufactures agree that predicting product specifications early on in the design phase reduces manufacturing time drastically. Software simulations supported by FEA are a key priority since they provide pinpoint numerical analysis that solves engineering and mathematical model snags. The partial differential equations in two or three space variables that were a challenge are a thing of the past. FEA now breaks through them with a set numerical method. This cutting-edge technology boosts packaging functionality and sustainability, reshaping how industries approach manufacturing.

SDPD is beneficial as it allows engineers to be more innovative since they think more freely on new design ideas. Quick, creative thinking shortens design cycle timeframes and increases product speed to market as it identifies probable glitches. Quickly reacting to design changes creates an understanding with customers. “FEA helps you create a virtual image of your product. It also shows parameters like the pressure applied to various parts of your equipment while functioning,” said Francois Martin, Director at Imaginationeering. “As Virtual Simulation is the first visual representation of your product, it gives you a peek into its outlook in terms of shape, dimension, and functionality. Thus, you can perceive how your product will work in a real environment and use this insight as a stepping stone for a successful product. The team at Imaginationeering appreciates entrepreneurs who put forth the efforts to venture into the unknown world of business. Therefore, we are more than happy to help in these endeavors by providing the best product design and prototyping services. FEA consulting and simulations are officially at your door.”

Imaginationeering is a design solution company located at 2909 Paul Quinn St Houston, Texas. The company has a diverse fusion of creative and technical minds focused on making the company’s clients successful. Imaginationeering collectively fosters a culture of collaboration and accountability among its employees to push themselves and their clients to new heights. Imaginationeering has guided many inventors and companies alike through all the product development phases of conceptualization, designing, engineering, and prototyping. Imaginationeering’s engineering services help inventors and entrepreneurs make their dreams a reality. It also supports various people who have great everyday ideas without the experience to bring them to life. It thus provides its clients with everything they need to successfully get their opinions onto the market, as products, through professional engineering services. Its engineers have extensive hands-on experience, having worked with some of the biggest companies in Houston. Therefore, they are in a prime position to help large companies and startups achieve their goals in minimal time. You imagine it, the company engineers it! Visit the company’s website at https://www.imaginationeering.com/ to check out the best FEA consulting and simulation services.

###

If you would like more information, please call the company at 346-205-3691 or email info@imaginationeering.com