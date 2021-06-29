Agile Infoways Named One of the Top 100 Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Companies 2021

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few market research companies released a report that AR/VR is becoming popular during the outbreak of the epidemic and has a profound impact on people's daily lives. Covid-19 is referred to as a type of Coronavirus pneumonia named by WHO. The covid effect is seen in various technical fields where technology companies demand increases to maintain business operations.

With this growing demand for Information Technology increased by 8.9% and is growing to touch $16 billion soon. Additionally, cloud-based software companies have grown significantly during 2021. Among several IT companies, Agile Infoways, an Indian-based company named one of the top 100 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Companies, offers the world the best services.

The pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to the people, clients, and communities of the company. As a firm, Agile Infoways banded together to find ways for working, focusing, and frequently communicating among global teams. By pushing the boundaries of traditional teaming, virtual collaboration, increased flexibility, and using a holistic approach, the company's people are working hard.

Since 2006, Agile Infoways has been offering services to various countries and has achieved its milestone with implementing a virtual environment to give people a sense of environmental immersion using the best Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The professional developers understand the technology well and integrate virtual information with the real-time world.

Agile Infoways team uses the best Augmented Reality (AR) technology with technology like multimedia, 3D modelling, registration, real-time tracking, sensing, and intelligent interaction. Agile Infoways team uses the best Augmented Reality (AR) technology. AR/VR technologies have become an indispensable part of people's daily lives shortly. Using these technologies, Agile Infoways ensure to deliver a phenomenal client experience using the most secure solutions and help businesses to grow globally.

About Agile Infoways

Agile Infoways is the leading IT services and solutions provider company and has strong mobile app development competencies, web app development, AR/VR, AI, ML, UI/UX, and more. With years of global presence in the USA, Australia, Canada, UK, European countries, and India, the company delivers custom solutions for small, medium, and huge enterprises.

With a global presence, Agile Infoways have the full essence of the IT field with delivered 2200+ projects and a 750+ happy client base. The company has 250+ resources and provides the most robust & scalable solution with getting 82% of the repeated clients based on their demand.

One of The Top Top 100 Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Companies 2021

