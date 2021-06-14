Tejjy Inc. Modernizing Construction with BIM Implementation in USA
Tejjy Inc. BIM consultants meet the demands for Architectural, Engineering & Construction project stakeholders through model-based BIM technique.
Collaborating Design, Supporting Pre-construction”DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA is at the forefront of BIM implementation and Tejjy Inc. BIM consultants are realizing the demands for Architectural, Engineering & Construction project stakeholders through model-based technique. Being one of the leading BIM companies in USA, Tejjy Inc. integrates several design-build aspects, along with instructions on building erection, facility operations and management at a common database.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated – “As a BIM company in USA, we provide a stage for collaboration throughout the design development stages of the project from conceptual modeling to final construction. Considering BIM services in USA, we have seen that North America constitutes to be the most advanced continent in BIM implementation, next to Oceania and Europe. We have observed a strong connection between the advancement of a country and engagement of BIM services. As a result, it’s evident that North America, Oceania, Europe and Asia are also progressing toward the matured stage of BIM adoption.”
A senior BIM modeler of Tejjy Inc. said – “Contractors engage the most in our Building Information Modeling projects. Our 3D, 4D and 5D BIM modeling services are meant for facilitating a number of contractors, including general contractors, MEP contractors, structural contractors and drywall contractors. Many of the trade contractors use our BIM models for adding greater values to their construction work process.”
Sukh added – “Based on our customer evaluation, HVAC, mechanical and structural contractors are mostly developing specific BIM models. The contractors, who have worked with our intelligent BIM modeling services, could save subsequent project time with a 5% decrease in RFIs (requests for information) during construction. Further, there is a 6% decrease in the final construction cost along with schedules and material wastage. We are also happy that our 3D BIM visualization has led to reduced cases of accidents through enhanced construction safety.”
Currently, BIM adoption in USA is enhancing the flow of information amongst project stakeholders, improving construction documentation and resolving unexpected issues.
Tejjy Inc. - being one of the competent BIM companies in Washington DC is serving the AEC clients in USA with 3D to 7D BIM Modeling services. Construction clients are able to track manpower through 4D scheduling and material cost estimation with 5D BIM modeling. Get in touch with the BIM Service Provider in USA to get substantial cost savings on your construction.
