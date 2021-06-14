Newly Appointed CEO Pamela Belsh Steps in to Take Medical-Tech Corporation to New Heights
S.K.B. Robes Inc. is now a Federal Government ContractorATLANTA, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.K.B. Robes Inc., a Black-owned, full-service medical supply corporation focusing on PPE and other healthcare equipment, has announced that Pamela Belsh will be taking over the position of Chief Executive Officer.
S.K.B. is an acronym for "See More, Know More, Be More." S.K.B. Robes Inc. was built to give back to low-income communities, underprivileged youth and minority-owned businesses. It was originally founded as an athletic sponsorship company focused on providing properly equipped apparel, uniforms, and equipment to impoverished schools, making the school system their top priority.
At the onset of the pandemic, the company took the knowledge gained from their experience in clothing factories and re-envisioned the equipment to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The company gave away 10,000 masks to the homeless, then extended their support to various causes, including Black Lives Matter and educational reform. From the end of February 2020 to the start of October 2020, S.K.B. distributed 250,000 dust masks to a clientele of 10 gas stations on consignment.
"What we're doing is evolutionary. Our life mission is to become true philanthropists and help low-income communities and minority-owned businesses," said a spokesperson for S.K.B.
The company now manages more than 2.5 billion medical products and provides a customized supply chain to S.K.B. partners in Canada, Australia and China.
Ricky Etienne, the founder of S.K.B. Robes Inc. and original Chief Executive Officer, is stepping down and is now the company’s Chief Technology Officer. He will be spearheading the corporation’s new technology frontier. Replacing him is Belsh, who has been appointed due to her experience in the military and extensive knowledge in the medical/healthcare industries. Belsh is a disabled Navy veteran who served as a Senior Weather Forecaster. As soon as she was appointed C.E.O., Belsh single-handedly obtained Federal Contractor status for S.K.B. Robes Inc.
While serving in the Navy, Belsh was selected to be a leader in the Command Assessment Team (CAT) and the Diversity Committee (DC). She has a BS in Biology from Georgia Southern University and was a top Neurology Intensive Care Unit Nurse (NICUN) at Emory Hospital. She embarked on her medical career back in 2006, serving as a Medical Office Assistant at Gamma Adult Care. Before joining the United States Navy, Belsh joined Robins Family Medicine in 2008 as a Medical Office Manager.
She strives to continue uplifting minority communities and helping other medical professionals obtain PPE supplies on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
"In 2020, at the height of a pandemic, we pivoted our manufacturing and distribution channels to protect our health care partners on the frontline and the patients they served. Today, we provide integrated, end-to-end solutions that minimize our partner's exposure to risk," said a spokesperson for S.K.B. “At our core, we believe humanity’s evolution requires us to be active participants in keeping each other safe. We wear humanity’s interconnectedness in our name, and we pride ourselves in our ability to inspire our global community to see more, know more, be more.”
For more information, visit skbrobesinc.com.
