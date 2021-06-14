June 14-20 is Men’s Health Week
Entering its 27th year, the awareness period was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Clinton in 1994WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Men’s Health Week (NMHW) is celebrating the 27th anniversary of health awareness and advocacy during Men’s Health Month (www.MensHealthMonth.org) this June. NMHW is celebrated each year as the week that ends on Father’s Day, June 14-20 this year. The week is celebrated around the globe as International Men’s Health Week.
The legislation creating NMHW was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was soon after signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994. Since then, the week has grown to include all of June as Men’s Health Month, and is recognized by communities and jurisdictions throughout the country. Approximately 400 Governors, Mayors, and Native American communities have also issued proclamations in their jurisdictions. Those can be viewed at the Men's Health Month website here. These proclamations are displayed in Congress and report cards on the status of the health and well-being of boys and men in each state are available at the State of Men’s Health website.
The President issues a statement in honor of Men's Health Week and the Congressional Men's Health Caucus passes a resolution honoring the passage of National Men's Health Week, encouraging prevention and healthy behaviors.
Please join Men’s Health Network (MHN), the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), and the Office of Regional Health Operations for the Men’s Health, Gender Equity, & the COVID-19 Pandemic webinar on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:00 (noon) until 1:15 p.m. (EST). Learn about the economic and social impact of COVID-19, vaccines, Men’s Health Week, and other gender implications and initiatives at OASH. This event will be held virtually and will feature speakers from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Office of Regional Health Operations, and MHN. You can sign up for the webinar at https://bit.ly/3iAC3iN
Darrell Sabbs, legislative affairs and community benefit manager for Phoebe Health Systems, believes COVID-19 has sparked a conversation across the health community.
“I’ve seen death, sickness, and burials. With men dying of COVID-19, it started a conversation amongst men. COVID got our attention, and showed us the disparities in health and health services that needs attention. It gave us sn opportunity to discuss men’s health and ways we can improve it.”
“While there have been great improvements in men’s health throughout the past 27 years, we still have a long way to go to improve the overall health of men and boys everywhere,” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men’s Health Network (MHN). “COVID-19 has negatively impacted the health of men who may have been unwilling, or otherwise unable, to go to the doctor for a regular check-up or health screening. We encourage men everywhere to get back on track for better health outcomes. We urge policy makers across the country to lift up the voices of their constituents by enacting policies geared towards better health outcomes for men and boys.”
“Men’s Health Week is an ideal time to focus prevention behavior which includes getting regular age-appropriate screenings and discussing the results with the doctor before feeling pain or illness,” said Darryl Davidson, Director of Men's Health for the Northwest Health Center in Milwaukee and MHN spokesperson. “The doctor-patient relationship is a partnership that relies on men actively participating and asking about changes in their health. Although there are multiple barriers that make it difficult for African American men to access health care, it is still important to develop a health routine as it allows the doctor to recognize an illness or make recommendations. Black men do not have to have the lowest average life expectancy and Men’s Health Week provides the opportunity for them to prioritize conversations and actions toward better health.”
The theme this year for the month of June is “Wear Blue and a Mask, Too,” as we encourage everyone to both wear blue and a mask to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and to encourage men everywhere to get vaccinated to protect themselves, loved ones, neighbors, and co-workers.
Dr. Judd Moul, M.D., Duke University Medical Center, Professor and Chief, Division of Urologic Surgery and MHN Spokesperson emphasized the importance of men getting screened for prostate cancer.
“As a Men’s Health Advocate and urologist caring for men with prostate cancer and disease, I want to encourage all men to consider their prostate health during Men’s Health Week,” Dr. Moul said. “Ask your doctor to order a PSA blood test once a year to check you for prostate cancer. This is especially important if you have a family history of prostate cancer or you are African American because this cancer may be more common. If your PSA is elevated, ask to be referred to a urology professional. Urinary symptoms such as weak or frequent urination may also be telltale signs of prostate enlargement and may warrant a check-up.”
“It has been amazing to see how men have reacted to the COVID pandemic: At first overwhelmed and stressed by losing their homes, jobs and loved ones, they gained weight, drank, smoked and became much more unhealthy,” said Dr. Paul Turek, MHN Board of Advisor and founder and director of The Turek Clinic in Los Angeles and San Francisco. But soon after, the pandemic led them to realize that there is very little that they actually control in life…except their own health and destiny, as they took charge, made better decisions out of necessity and have led much healthier lives. This transformation has been incredible to watch among my patients and it has made me proud of each and every one of them. And now, during Men’s Health Week, I encourage men to take this life-changing philosophy to the next level and get the care and encouragement they need to take this home for the rest of their lives. Cheers to Men’s Health Week!”
An all-inclusive social media toolkit with images, logos, video messages, and social media messaging made for all platforms can all be downloaded for free at https://bit.ly/3zlShCi
A key part of Men’s Health Week is social media awareness on a wide variety of health issues that affect men, including:
- Men’s Health Week Twitter Chat with Men’s Health Network and its partners on June 16 at 2:00 pm EST.
- Male Mental Health Twitter Chat with Men’s Health Network on June 24 at 2:00 pm EST.
- Friday, June 18, 2021, is Wear Blue Day, a day in which we encourage everyone to Wear Blue to promote the health and wellness of men and boys. People all over the world take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness for men’s health and posting the photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on Friday, June 18. Make sure you #WearBlueForMen and to tag Men’s Health Network on social media.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
