American Rescue Plan Technical Sessions

We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address the public health and economic challenges that have devastated communities across North Carolina.

The North Carolina Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice is sponsoring technical assistance sessions to provide assistance on three funding solutions that address both criminal justice reform and COVID-19-related mitigation and behavioral health needs.

Session Details

Led by Justice Anita Earls and Attorney General Josh Stein

Tuesday, July 13, at 12 p.m.

Respond more appropriately to calls for emergency service, specifically those concerning mental illness, autism, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse, homelessness, and other non-emergency situations.

Register here.

Thursday, July 15, at 12 p.m.

Fund violence prevention programs.

Register here.

Tuesday, July 20,  at 12 p.m.

Establish and expand access to pre-arrest and post-arrest diversion programs (ex. LEAD)

Register here.

