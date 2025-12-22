Consumer Alert: Watch Out for Porch Pirates Over the Holidays

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, December 22, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to watch out for porch pirates during this holiday season. Porch pirates are targeting unattended deliveries, making it important for shoppers to take steps to protect their packages.

“As holiday deliveries increase, so does porch theft,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Stealing packages is a serious crime that targets your neighbors and often takes gifts meant for children. It undermines trust in our communities and leaves families paying the price. We’re urging people to take precautions and protect themselves against this theft during the holidays.”

Here are tips to make sure your deliveries arrive safely.

Schedule Deliveries

When you can, schedule your deliveries. Try to have packages arrive when someone will be home to receive them. If that’s not possible, many delivery companies offer secure pickup locations nearby where packages can be delivered to a lockbox. Customers then receive a code to access their items, so packages aren’t left unattended at your home.

Consider Alternative Delivery Option

If you have a neighbor you trust or a friend or family member who lives close by, ask them if you can get deliveries sent to their home or ask them if they can pick up packages from your front door. They can keep your package safe until you can pick it up.

Use Package Tracking and Notifications

Sign up for shipping alerts through the seller’s website or the carrier’s official app to know when a package is on the way. This helps you plan to pick it up promptly. But watch out for delivery scams – don’t click on suspicious links that could be phishing scams. Go directly to the delivery carrier’s official website or app to verify tracking information.

Hold Packages at the Post Office

If you’re planning to travel over the holidays, place a hold on your mail and packages. All of the major delivery carriers, including the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS offer holiday holds for packages. When you return, the carrier will deliver all your held packages or you can pick them up at a local office.

We hope you have a wonderful holiday season free of scammers and porch pirates. But if you have questions or think you might have been the victim of a scam, contact the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.

