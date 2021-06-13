Hoyer Statement on Israel's New Coalition Government

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Israeli Knesset elected a new Prime Minister and coalition government:

I congratulate the new government in Israel and look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lapid, and their team to continue strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship. I’m proud of the work House Democrats have done in recent years to ensure that our ally Israel can defend itself against terror from Hamas and Hezbollah and confront threats from Iran and others who would seek Israel’s destruction and endanger our nations’ shared interests and ideals. The formation of this new coalition government is an example of Israeli democracy in action, and I am pleased that it includes parties representing all Israelis from the right and the left, including Israeli Arabs. I wish this new government all the best as it prepares to take office and usher in a new chapter for Israel."