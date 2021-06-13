Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
What to do — and never do — once you meet the Queen

London (CNN) — Joe Biden is in for quite a treat when he and his wife, “Jill from Philly,” stop by Windsor Castle this Sunday. To welcome the 46th President, Elizabeth is treating him to an honor guard formed of the Grenadier Guards in the castle’s famous quad, Buckingham Palace has announced. The guards — one of the British Army’s longest-serving units — will give a Royal Salute, and the US National Anthem will be played.

The Queen has hosted four other presidents at Windsor: Trump in 2018; Obama in 2016; George W. Bush in 2008; and Reagan back in 1982.

The President will then inspect the troops before rejoining the Queen and first lady to watch the military march-past. Afterward, the group will head into the castle for tea. During our chat with Prince Edward, he discussed the opportunity Biden has in meeting his mother and how others have reacted to spending time with her.

“When you meet somebody who’s had that level of personal experience and knowledge, it’s, I mean, sometimes, it’s…

